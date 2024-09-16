''RUTO Must Go'' chants erupt at a concert in Germany as Kenyans express their fury over his leadership (VIDEO).





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Kenyans living in Germany expressed their dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s leadership during a concert held in Berlin by chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans.

The incident happened during Ruto’s recent visit to Germany.

In the video, a group of Kenyans can be seen chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ as they wave the Kenyan flag.

The video comes at a time when President Ruto’s popularity is dwindling due to bad government policies.

Kenyans use public events to express their dissatisfaction with Ruto’s leadership by chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans.

The trend is becoming common in concerts and nightclubs.

Watch the video.

Kenyans chant Ruto Must Go in Berlin, Germany tonight pic.twitter.com/eZnNzOB9gY — KOT Sonko™🇰🇪 (@sonko_254) September 14, 2024

