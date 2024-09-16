“Pay my Sh 600,000 balance and buy me the House you promised!" – NURU OKANGA tells OSCAR SUDI





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) activist Nuru Okanga has called on Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi to honor his promises of buying him a house and settling the Sh 600,000 balance.

Last month, Oscar Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, promised to assist Nuru Okanga by buying him a house and providing Sh 1.3 million to start a business.

However, Oscar Sudi initially gave Okanga Sh 700,000 and has yet to settle the remaining balance or provide the promised house.

In a clip doing rounds on social media networks, the Kakamega native is heard putting Sudi to task over the remainder of monies.

He revealed he had only been given Sh 700,000, which he used to put up a posho mill business in his home locality; he then asked Sudi to top up the remainder of Sh 600,000.

"Please, MP Sudi, finish your date. You owe me twice.

"I have not seen the house and you still have my balance of Sh 600,000.

"I am saying this because it was all over social media.

"He gave me Sh 700,000, and I am yet to be shown the house," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST