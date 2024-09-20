RUTO mocks MARTHA KOOME’s Judiciary as he praises convict MASENGELI even after disobeying court orders





Friday, September 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has commended Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli for his leadership while acting as the Inspector General of Police.

This comes even as Masengeli is a convict after he was jailed for six months for disobeying court orders.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the new Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Ruto praised Masengeli for taking charge of the police service temporarily.

"I must commend the leadership of the National Police Service.

"The acting Inspector General who has been in charge of this service over the last few months and all the other officers who have supported the leadership of the police in making sure there is continuity and clarity on matters relating to the security of our country," Ruto remarked.

At the same time, the Head of State declared that he had faith in the new Inspector General, maintaining that the police service was in safe hands.

Ruto described Kanja as a seasoned leader, a disciplined police officer, and a dedicated Kenyan.

"I want to tell the National Police Service that in Mr. Douglas Kanja, you have a seasoned leader, a disciplined career police officer, and a dedicated Kenyan.

"I have faith and I believe in the capabilities of Mr. Kanja to provide leadership to the men and women in the police service," the president stated.

The Head of State told the new Inspector General that he had the responsibility to protect the police from any manner of intimidation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST