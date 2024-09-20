One of the doctors who volunteered during peaceful protests has been missing for 3 months - He worked at the Mater Hospital (PHOTO).





Friday, September 20, 2024 - A medical worker who volunteered during the peaceful protests has been missing for three months now, leaving his family in distress.

According to the sister of the missing doctor identified as Dr. Bryian Omondi Okello, he just went silent.

She got concerned after he failed to communicate with her during her birthday.

Okello’s sister said he has never forgotten to text or call her during her birthday.

When she tried to reach out to him, his phone was off.

Dr. Okello worked at the Mater Hospital and he was part of the medical workers who volunteered to help the injured during the anti-government protests.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.