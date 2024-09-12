RUTO in panic mode as BABU OWINO announces bid to replace RAILA as ODM Party Leader – Look!





Thursday, September 12, 2024 – The race to replace former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as ODM Party leader just got better after Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino declared interest in the position.

In a statement, Babu Owino noted that his intent to succeed Raila had been informed by the Party leader's decision to vie for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson position.

According to him, ODM needed a leader who would help push the ideals of the opposition party should their leader be elected at the AU during the 2025 elections.

"The person to replace Baba is one who will beat Ruto in 2027 and that’s me," read the statement in part.

"I, therefore call on the Central Management Committee of the ODM Party to consider my strong desire to serve this prominent institution as its Party Leader in order to bring the rebirth now required to move it to the next level of engagement for the renewal of Kenya and the fundamentals of leadership."

Further, the legislator also listed some of the reforms he would undertake in the party should he become the party leader.

For starters, Babu indicated that he would be keen on working on a manifesto that would address the needs of the youth who are the majority in the country.

The MP also noted that the party needed to be revamped as they prepare for the next elections in 2027.

