RUTO in panic mode as BABU OWINO announces bid to replace RAILA as ODM Party Leader – Look!

Thursday, September 12, 2024 – The race to replace former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as ODM Party leader just got better after Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino declared interest in the position.
In a statement, Babu Owino noted
that his intent to succeed Raila had been informed by the Party leader's
decision to vie for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson position.
According to him, ODM needed a
leader who would help push the ideals of the opposition party should their
leader be elected at the AU during the 2025 elections.
"The person to replace Baba
is one who will beat Ruto in 2027 and that’s me," read the statement in
part.
"I, therefore call on the
Central Management Committee of the ODM Party to consider my strong desire to
serve this prominent institution as its Party Leader in order to bring the
rebirth now required to move it to the next level of engagement for the renewal
of Kenya and the fundamentals of leadership."
Further, the legislator also
listed some of the reforms he would undertake in the party should he become the
party leader.
For starters, Babu indicated
that he would be keen on working on a manifesto that would address the needs of
the youth who are the majority in the country.
The MP also noted that the party
needed to be revamped as they prepare for the next elections in 2027.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments