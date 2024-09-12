RUTO may be forced to sack Education CS JULIUS MIGOS and PS BELIO KIPSANG over the death of 21 pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy -Look!





Thursday, September 12, 2024 – The jobs of Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba and Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang are now hanging in the balance.

This is after Elimu Bora Working Group (EBWG) and Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) called for their immediate resignation following the demise of at least 21 pupils at the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy in Nyeri.

In a statement, the lobby groups accused the two government officials, alongside others in Nyeri, of failing to fulfill the mandate to which they were appointed to undertake.

According to EBWG, CS Ogamba, and Kipsang failed to protect the affected pupils in the Hillside tragedy by ensuring that schools across the country were safe.

"Education CS Ogamba, PS Kipsang, and the Ministry’s Quality and Standards Assurance Team in Nyeri must resign and take full responsibility for this disaster," the lobby groups stated.

"Those responsible for inspecting the school and ensuring safety standards must be held accountable," the commission added.

KHRC also demanded swift action against the Hillside Endarasha school administration of the Hillside Endarasha Academy because the incident occurred under their watch.

The Ministry of Education was further pushed to provide the affected parents with all relevant information concerning the tragedy, including the students’ safety and whereabouts.

KHRC revealed that it was in the final stages of preparing a petition against those found culpable of negligence and failure to enforce proper safety standards that led to the deaths of these students.

The statement by the lobby group came barely an hour after CS Julius Ogamba ordered the mandatory inspection of all schools across the country.

