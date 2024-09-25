RUTO is disappointed as his friend RAILA 'sabotages' his nefarious plans to sell KICC, Kenya Pipeline, and KCC among others – Look!





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 – President William Ruto’s plot to sell government parastatals to private developers has hit a dead end.

This is after the High Court in Nairobi declared the Privatisation Act 2023 unconstitutional in its entirety, citing glaring loopholes in the piece of legislation.

In its ruling, the court declared the Act unconstitutional and therefore unlawful after it established the law was not subjected to adequate public participation.

The court also held that the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) was a national monument and a symbol of national heritage whose proposed sale violated constitutional and cultural rights.

"The Constitution is the supreme law, and the public must be involved in public participation. The National Assembly does not do the public a favour by inviting them to participate," the court stated.

In December last year, Raila Odinga’s ODM moved to court to challenge the government's decision to privatise six out of eleven parastatals including KICC, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), and New Kenya Cooperative Creameries Limited (New KCC).

In their suit, the petitioners also challenged the sale of Kenya Seed Company Limited, the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), and the National Oil Corporation of Kenya.

ODM argued that Ruto's plan to privatise the above parastatals contravened the constitution and that the said organisations were state assets financed by the public.

Following the application, the court issued a conservatory order restraining the government from selling the six state agencies until the case was heard and determined.

