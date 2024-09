Sunday, September 15, 2024 - The Royal Family has wished the Duke of Sussex a happy 40th birthday, breaking two years of public silence.

A post shared on X and Instagram included a photo of Harry.

The caption read: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!".





The message also included an emoji of a birthday cake.

It is the first time the Royal Family has shared a public message for Harry since wishing him a happy birthday in 2021.