Influencer MIGUEL ANGEL AGUILA under intensive care after being shot in the face during attempted robbery







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - A popular influencer is reportedly under intensive care after being shot in the face during an attempted robbery.

Aguilar, a fitness influencer and the founder of a nationwide chain of gyms was shot during an alleged attempted robbery after a group of men followed him home, according to a report from TMZ.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 13.

The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 that four men walked up to him, demanded property, and then shot at him. The thieves went after Aguilar's Rolex watch.

Paramedics rushed Aguilar to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to the LAPD.

Aguilar is the founder of the Self Made Training Facility, a gym franchise with more than 25 locations across the country. The company is headquartered in Temecula.

The SMTF team confirmed the shooting on its official Instagram page on Saturday.

Dear Self Made Family,

We are heartbroken to share that Miguel was involved in a serious incident last night. He sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the intensive care unit. Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many.

We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, and all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this.

During this difficult time, we ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and support for Miguel and his loved ones, and ask that you respect the privacy of his friends and family at this time. We will provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued love and compassion

Police are still searching for the four suspects.