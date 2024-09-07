Rogue boda boda riders stone a car and destroy it after the owner hit their colleague in Narok (VIDEO).


Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Rogue boda boda riders ganged up against a motorist and stoned his vehicle after he hit their colleague.

The incident took place along a busy road in Narok.

In the video, the rowdy boda boda riders are seen stoning the vehicle, shattering the windscreen after the owner fled to avoid being lynched.

Cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands are common.

Most of the riders operate like a militia group.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.


