Is Kikuyu gospel artist and Mary Lincoln’s friend, NELLY WA MUM, behind Gatundu North MP NJOROGE KURURIA’s crumbled marriage? - His wife once busted them in a hotel room.





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Controversial Gatundu North Member of Parliament Njoroge Kururia has reportedly chased away his wife.

Kururia’s marital woes were exposed to the public by his former close friend Bishop Ben Kiengei after they were involved in an online feud.

Kiengei urged Kururia to reconcile with his wife, offering to have a cup of tea with him and help resolve his marital issues.

Infidelity is believed to be the main cause of Kururia’s marital woes.

A while back, he was involved in a scandal with Kikuyu gospel artist and Mary Lincoln's friend, Nelly Wa Mum.

It was reported that Kururia was financing the singer’s lavish lifestyle, including paying her rent and funding her clothing business, which she has established in Kasarani.

Kururia’s estranged wife once busted them at a hotel room along Thika Road.

Just like her friend Mary Lincoln, Nelly uses her beauty and hot body to lure rich men, especially prominent Kikuyu businessmen and politicians.

She was once involved in an affair with Petans Driving School CEO Peter Chege and almost broke his marriage.

