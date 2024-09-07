How can you sell our Airport to a rogue Indian company like Adani? Senator ONYONKA loses it as he confronts GACHAGUA at a funeral

Saturday, September 7, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had it very rough at a funeral in Trans Nzoia yesterday over the government’s deal to sell Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani Holdings, a controversial Indian company.
This is after Kisii Senator
Richard Onyonka confronted him over the Adani deal, which has raised concerns in Kenya and abroad due to Adani’s underhand dealings.
After taking over the podium, Onyonka seized the opportunity to make his voice
heard, making his opposition to the Adani deal crystal clear to the
country's second in command.
Onyonka told the DP to his face
that proceeding with the agreement shrouded in secrecy is plainly unacceptable.
"Your Excellency, how
can we sell our airports? How can we take 14 airstrips and give them to an
Indian company, nobody knows about the agreement and what has been
signed," the senator claimed without substantiating his airstrips remark.
He further asked Gachagua what
would happen to the over 5,000 Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) employees
should the government forge ahead with the deal.
"We have 5000 employees
with the Kenya Airport Authority and nobody knows where these people are
going," Onyonka continued.
Onyonka went on to send the DP to President William Ruto.
The Senator wants Gachagua to inform his boss that
Kenyans have an issue with his policies. He boldly asked Gachagua and Ruto to
take care of the country.
Shifting his attention
to the university funding model, the Senator advised Gachagua to ask Ruto
to abandon the system altogether because Kenyans don’t want it.
