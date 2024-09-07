How can you sell our Airport to a rogue Indian company like Adani? Senator ONYONKA loses it as he confronts GACHAGUA at a funeral





Saturday, September 7, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had it very rough at a funeral in Trans Nzoia yesterday over the government’s deal to sell Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Adani Holdings, a controversial Indian company.

This is after Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka confronted him over the Adani deal, which has raised concerns in Kenya and abroad due to Adani’s underhand dealings.

After taking over the podium, Onyonka seized the opportunity to make his voice heard, making his opposition to the Adani deal crystal clear to the country's second in command.

Onyonka told the DP to his face that proceeding with the agreement shrouded in secrecy is plainly unacceptable.

"Your Excellency, how can we sell our airports? How can we take 14 airstrips and give them to an Indian company, nobody knows about the agreement and what has been signed," the senator claimed without substantiating his airstrips remark.

He further asked Gachagua what would happen to the over 5,000 Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) employees should the government forge ahead with the deal.

"We have 5000 employees with the Kenya Airport Authority and nobody knows where these people are going," Onyonka continued.

Onyonka went on to send the DP to President William Ruto.

The Senator wants Gachagua to inform his boss that Kenyans have an issue with his policies. He boldly asked Gachagua and Ruto to take care of the country.

Shifting his attention to the university funding model, the Senator advised Gachagua to ask Ruto to abandon the system altogether because Kenyans don’t want it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST