Ambassador MARTIN KIMANI predicts doom for RAILA’s AUC bid as he reveals why RUTO supports ODINGA’s bid.

2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will lose decisively in
his bid for African Union Chairperson next year, according to former UN
Ambassador Martin Kimani.
Kimani, in an interview on Jeff Koinange Live on Sunday,
stated that Raila Odinga will fail because President William Ruto supports his
bid to 'expel' him from Kenya's political scene rather than to address Africa's
leadership challenges
“Kenya is seeking this position not due to technocratic
reasons but political ones. Kenya wants to promote Raila Odinga because of his
political profile, because of our internal political dynamics,” said Ambassador
Kimani.
Kimani also said Djibouti’s candidate, Mahamoud Youssouf,
will annihilate Raila Odinga because he has the support of over 20
French-speaking countries (francophones) and Islamic countries.
