Ambassador MARTIN KIMANI predicts doom for RAILA’s AUC bid as he reveals why RUTO supports ODINGA’s bid.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will lose decisively in his bid for African Union Chairperson next year, according to former UN Ambassador Martin Kimani.

Kimani, in an interview on Jeff Koinange Live on Sunday, stated that Raila Odinga will fail because President William Ruto supports his bid to 'expel' him from Kenya's political scene rather than to address Africa's leadership challenges

“Kenya is seeking this position not due to technocratic reasons but political ones. Kenya wants to promote Raila Odinga because of his political profile, because of our internal political dynamics,” said Ambassador Kimani.

Kimani also said Djibouti’s candidate, Mahamoud Youssouf, will annihilate Raila Odinga because he has the support of over 20 French-speaking countries (francophones) and Islamic countries.

