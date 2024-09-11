Respect GACHAGUA or face a mass exodus of Mt Kenya electorate from your Government - RUTO warned





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A section of Mt Kenya leaders has urged President William Ruto to tame his 'attack dogs' who have been disrespecting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whom they consider the undisputed leader of the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking at a function in Nairobi on Monday, the leaders singled out National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

The Kikuyu MP has been critical of the Deputy President, even going as far as taking jabs at him during official presidential functions.

The MPs accused him of leading and coordinating campaigns to malign Gachagua.

“If intimidation will not end, then people will leave silently like in the last government. I am seeing the same trend happening now,” Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru said.

The leaders also challenged the President to clear the air whether the coordinated attacks against his deputy had his blessing.

Maragwa MP Mary Wamaua said the Majority leader position is a big seat and should unite them but Ichung’wah was using it to attack other people.

“Mr President, you called us to a meeting after the Murang’a tour and told us you don’t want to hear anything about impeachment and the issue stopped," she said.

"Why is it that Ichung’wah is attacking the DP in front of you?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST