Respect GACHAGUA or face a mass exodus of Mt Kenya electorate from your Government - RUTO warned

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A section of Mt Kenya leaders has urged President William Ruto to tame his 'attack dogs' who have been disrespecting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whom they consider the undisputed leader of the Mt Kenya region.
Speaking at a function in
Nairobi on Monday, the leaders singled
out National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.
The Kikuyu MP has been critical of the Deputy President, even going as far as taking jabs at him during official presidential functions.
The MPs accused him of leading
and coordinating campaigns to malign Gachagua.
“If intimidation will not
end, then people will leave silently like in the last government. I am seeing
the same trend happening now,” Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru said.
The leaders also challenged the
President to clear the air whether the coordinated attacks against his deputy
had his blessing.
Maragwa MP Mary Wamaua said the
Majority leader position is a big seat and should unite them but Ichung’wah was
using it to attack other people.
“Mr President, you called us to
a meeting after the Murang’a tour and told us you don’t want to hear anything
about impeachment and the issue stopped," she said.
"Why is it that Ichung’wah
is attacking the DP in front of you?”
