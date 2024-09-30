30-year-old Kikuyu man smoked out of his residence in Kimbo by detectives for defrauding numerous individuals under the guise of forex trading (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Detectives from DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters have arrested Daniel Mbugua Njogu, also known as Dan, at his residence in the Kimbo area.

Mr. Njogu, aged 30, is accused of defrauding numerous individuals under the guise of forex trading.

His arrest follows an extensive investigation into fraudulent activities that misled and exploited members of the public seeking financial gains through forex investments.

The arrest of Mr. Njogu confirms the DCI's commitment to tackling financial crimes and protecting citizens from fraudulent schemes.

Individuals who may have been deceived by Njogu's actions or who may have lost money are urged to come forward and report their cases at the DCI's Nairobi area offices.

As financial fraud remains a significant risk, members of the public are strongly advised to exercise caution when engaging in forex trading or any other online investment activities. It is crucial to verify the legitimacy of brokers and trading platforms before entrusting them with any amount of money.

Members of the public are also advised to be wary of offers that seem too good to be true and to ensure that all investments are made through licensed and regulated entities.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.