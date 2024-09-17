Rapper DIDDY pleads not guilty to trafficking and racketeering charges



Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Embattled hip-hop mogul, Diddy has pleaded not guilty to s3x trafficking and racketeering charges.

The rapper, 54, was arrested by officers at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York, on Monday.

He was charged with s3x trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prost!tut!on, and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in s3x trafficking, forced labor or, kidn@pping, arson and other crimes," according to the indictment unsealed on Tuesday, September 17.

He pleaded not guilty to three felony counts during an initial court appearance before US Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky on Tuesday after being led into the courtroom by US marshals.

The indictment detailed allegations dating to 2008 and accused Combs of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years "to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct".

He is accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes days-long sexual performances dubbed "Freak Offs" in the indictment.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning that Combs would plead not guilty and that he would "fight like hell" to try to get his client released from custody.

In a press conference this afternoon, US attorney for the southern district of New York, Damian Williams, said: "I'm not taking anything off the table" when asked about more charges being brought against Combs and his associates, adding: "We are not done."

Mr Williams alleged that Combs used his business empire "to carry out criminal activity, including sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice".

The indictment also alleges that Combs used his employees "including high-ranking supervisors in the business, personal assistants, security staff and household staff.... to facilitate the Freak Offs".

Mr Williams said: "They booked the hotel rooms and stocked them with the supplies, including drugs, baby oil, personal lubricant, extra linens and lighting.

"When the hotel rooms got damaged, they helped clean it up. They arranged for victims and commercial sex workers to travel for the Freak Offs, and they delivered large quantities of cash to Combs to pay for the commercial sex workers."

Mr Williams also said that Combs often recorded the "Freak Offs" and used the recordings "as collateral against the victims".

Combs maintained control over his victims "by giving them drugs, by giving and threatening to take away financial support or housing, by promising them career opportunities, by monitoring their whereabouts, and even by dictating their physical appearance," Mr Williams said.

The drugs allegedly used by Combs - which included ketamine, ecstasy and GHB - were intended to keep victims "obedient and compliant", the attorney said.

"When Combs didn't get his way, he was violent and he subjected victims [to] physical, emotional, and verbal abuse so that they would participate in the Freak Offs, and... Combs hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims at times by their hair," Mr Williams said.

"The indictment alleges that the victims did not believe they could refuse Combs without risking their security or facing more abuse," he added.

Combs, formerly known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, was recognised as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop until November, when former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, accused Combs of coercing her, and others, into unwanted s3x in drug-fuelled settings.

The suit was settled in one day but months later CNN aired hotel security footage showing Combs punching and kicking Cassie and throwing her on a floor.

After the video aired, Combs apologised, saying, "I was disgusted when I did it."

Combs has faced several civil lawsuits by women and men who accused him of s3xual assault and other misconduct.