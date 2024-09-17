Rapper DIDDY offers $50 million bail package following charges of racketeering and trafficking

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly offered a $50 million bail package, including his Miami mansion, to secure his release while awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy and s3x trafficking.
On Tuesday, September 17, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo
filed a letter to the Southern District of New York's Magistrate Judge Robyn F.
Tarnofsky, asking for the release of his client. He proposed a $50 million
package in exchange for Puff's freedom, including that he'd be willing to put
up his Miami home and his mother's home as collateral to help secure the bail
money.
The bond is reportedly co-signed by Diddy's mother, his
sister, the mother of his oldest daughter, and his three sons.
But prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing Combs' case
to deny him bail and keep him jailed.
Prosecutors wrote in a motion to the United States
Magistrate that "the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to
the safety of the community.
If released, he remains at serious risk of flight, despite
the conditions offered by his counsel. The defendant also poses a significant
risk of obstructing justice."
Prosecutors alleged in the motion that Combs "has
attempted to bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witnesses
to his criminal conduct. He has already tried to obstruct the Government’s
investigation of this case, repeatedly contacting victims and witnesses and
feeding them false narratives of events, as described in detail below."
Combs was arrested on Monday, September 16, by federal
agents based on a then-sealed indictment filed by prosecutors, according
to the office of the US Attorney of the Southern District of New York.
The 54-year-old music mogul was charged with s3x
trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in pr∅stitution,
according to a federal indictment.
