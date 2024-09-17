Rapper DIDDY offers $50 million bail package following charges of racketeering and trafficking







Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly offered a $50 million bail package, including his Miami mansion, to secure his release while awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy and s3x trafficking.

On Tuesday, September 17, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo filed a letter to the Southern District of New York's Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, asking for the release of his client. He proposed a $50 million package in exchange for Puff's freedom, including that he'd be willing to put up his Miami home and his mother's home as collateral to help secure the bail money.

The bond is reportedly co-signed by Diddy's mother, his sister, the mother of his oldest daughter, and his three sons.

But prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing Combs' case to deny him bail and keep him jailed.

Prosecutors wrote in a motion to the United States Magistrate that "the defendant is dangerous and poses an ongoing threat to the safety of the community.

If released, he remains at serious risk of flight, despite the conditions offered by his counsel. The defendant also poses a significant risk of obstructing justice."

Prosecutors alleged in the motion that Combs "has attempted to bribe security staff and threatened and interfered with witnesses to his criminal conduct. He has already tried to obstruct the Government’s investigation of this case, repeatedly contacting victims and witnesses and feeding them false narratives of events, as described in detail below."

Combs was arrested on Monday, September 16, by federal agents based on a then-sealed indictment filed by prosecutors, according to the office of the US Attorney of the Southern District of New York.

The 54-year-old music mogul was charged with s3x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in pr∅stitution, according to a federal indictment.