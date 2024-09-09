Mother of mass shooting suspect called Apalachee High School with a warning after getting an alarming text

Monday, September 9, 2024 - The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a Georgia school shooting called to warn a school counselor before the shooting, the suspect’s aunt and grandfather said.
Colt Gray, 14, apologized to his mother Marcee Gray on the
morning of the mass shooting at Apalachee High School, sending an
alarming early-morning text that prompted the mother to warn the school, his
grandfather told the New York Post.
Marcee Gray’s father, Charles Polhamus, told the New York
Post his daughter was at his home in Georgia on Wednesday morning when Colt
texted her to say: “I’m sorry, mom.”
Colt has been charged with four counts of murder after
committing a mass shooting earlier this week at Apalachee High
School in Winder, Georgia, prosecutors said. He will be tried as an adult.
Marcee Gray broke her silence Saturday, apologizing for the
“absolutely horrific” shooting.
“I am so, so sorry and can not fathom the pain and suffering
they are going through right now,” she told the Washington Post in a
text.
The mother called the school about an unspecified “extreme
emergency” involving Colt sometime before the shooting began, Gray’s sister
Annie Brown told the Washington Post and later confirmed to CNN.
A 10-minute call was placed from Marcee Gray’s phone to the
school at 9:50 a.m., the Washington Post reported. Police were notified of the
shooting around 10:20 that morning, CNN previously reported.
Marcee Gray later confirmed the call to the Washington Post,
which reported Gray “declined to elaborate on what had prompted her to call in
the warning to the school, but said she had shared that information with law
enforcement.”
According to the Post, Brown has a shared phone plan with
the family which allowed her to see a log of the calls made by her sister.
The Barrow County School District did not return CNN’s
request for comment. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation referred CNN’s request
for comment to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
CNN has reached out to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit
District Attorney’s Office Saturday evening. CNN has also reached out to Barrow
County Sheriff Jud Smith, who previously said he did not know any phone call to
the school before the shooting.
Colt Gray, 14, is accused of killing 2 teachers and 2
students and injuring 9 others during the mass shooting on Wednesday. He was
arrested within minutes of the shooting at the school.
His father, Colin Gray, was also arrested and is facing
charges of 2nd-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and cruelty to
children. His arrest was the result of the fact that he reportedly purchased
the gun, an AR-15 style weapon for his son.
