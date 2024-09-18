Mom hits back at critics after she was blasted for letting her baby sleep in the shower







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - A mom has hit back at her critics who lambasted her for letting her infant son sleep in the shower and calling it a 'hack.'

Last month, Chloe Molina, 25, from California, faced criticisms after she uploaded a video to TikTok explaining why she and her husband, David, had decided to put their baby to bed in the shower while on vacation.

She explained that her five-month-old son, Ezra, was 'waking up' all night long while sharing a hotel room with them during their trip to Mexico because he could sense they were in the room with him.

So they decided to move his baby house to the bathroom, specifically in the shower, to give him his own quiet place to rest claiming it helped immensely, and described it has her new 'number-one travel hack.'

But some people on the internet were not a fan of her 'hack'’ and took to the comment section to call her practice 'unsafe'.

Now, Chloe has responded to the backlash, explaining that Ezra sleeps so much better in the shower, and doesn't even realize he's in a bathroom.

'He just knows that it's a room with a door, with blacked-out darkness. He doesn't know it's a bathroom,' she explained. 'He sleeps the full night... Literally 12 hours." She told People magazine

'[Babies] know if you're two feet away from them so they're going to constantly wake up and see you sleeping right next to them and want milk.

'Especially if you're breastfeeding, they can smell your milk, they can smell you.'

She also addressed people who were wondering how she and her husband used the bathroom after they put their son to bed.

'We would take the shower curtain and just slightly pull it so it could cover his crib and he can't see us use the bathroom,' she explained.





'Then once we were done, we would open the curtain back up. Then we would leave... and he didn't wake up at all.'

In the original TikTok video, with almost a million views, Chloe couldn't stop gushing over the 'hack.'

'When we travel, our baby sleeps in the shower. The reason why we do this is because for us, when our baby sleeps in our room, he smells us, he sees us, he just knows we're there and wakes up all the time,' she said.

'So we give him his own room, AKA the bathroom, and usually the bathroom is way too tight to fit a crib and the shower is big enough, so we put the crib in the shower.

'It feels like he has his own room, his own space, he doesn't smell us, he doesn't see us.

'It's our number one travel hack because your baby gets his own room without paying for another room.'