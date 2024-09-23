RAILA ODINGA wants you to go home in 2027 – GACHAGUA’s allies tell President RUTO





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to be careful with his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Thika, Gachagua's allies led by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, said Ruto risks losing the 2027 election if he keeps associating with Raila Odinga.

Gathiru said Raila and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party are behind wrangles facing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

The MP spoke after former United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala revealed that it is ODM that is behind Gachagua’s impeachment plot.

Malala on Sunday revealed that the motion to impeach Gachagua is being prepared by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and his Suna East counterpart, Junet Mohamed.

Junet and Kaluma are said to have the blessing of Raila Odinga, who is with Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

