No one will trust you again if you betray me – GACHAGUA tells President RUTO





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told his boss, President William Ruto, to avoid politics of betrayal.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Thika, Gachagua warned Ruto that if he practices the politics of betrayal then he risks losing the trust of the Mt. Kenya people, with no way to recover it.

Referencing the difficulty Ruto endured during his time as Deputy President, Gachagua said that no one will ever trust him again if he (Ruto) allows his allies to humiliate him (Gachagua).

"Ruto made one promise which does not require any funding, it does not require the IMF or the World Bank.

"He promised that under his watch he would not allow his deputy to be humiliated. If he cannot keep that one promise, then there is no other thing people can trust him with," Gachagua said.

Allies of President William Ruto, including Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, have been insulting Gachagua, while the President remains silent.

