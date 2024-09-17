ODM Senator now tells CS MBADI to consult Prof. NJUGUNA on how to run Treasury – Is he as clueless and 'useless' as others?

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has advised Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to deploy a raft of measures to revive the economy and expand the tax bracket for maximum returns.
Speaking during an interview, the
ODM Senator cautioned the CS to tread carefully in the Ministry of Treasury
while working to revive the economy.
As a result, Ledama urged Mbadi
to sit down with former CS Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u and deliberate on better ways
to revive the economy.
While acknowledging that
President William Ruto had the power to appoint anyone to serve in his Cabinet,
the senator noted it is too early to tell whether the new cabinet secretaries
will offer lasting solutions during their tenures.
“President Ruto had the prerogative
of choosing who to serve in his Cabinet. I heard the Treasury CS Mbadi say they
will reduce taxes and resubmit the Finance Bill while considering the issues
raised by Gen Zs,” he stated.
Ledama also unloaded a pack of
wisdom to CS Mbadi on how to tame the economic woes facing the economy.
“What CS Mbadi should do is to
be able to figure out what the best strategy to improve the economy is. If you
have more businesses and are charging less taxes, there will be more businesses
coming up and you can be able to collect more taxes,” he divined.
The ODM-elected senator further
challenged the CS to look into the causes contributing to investors fleeing
from the country and make necessary adjustments.
The Narok Senator criticized the government for raising taxes as a way of improving taxes.
In his argument, he
noted that raising taxes only suppresses businesses counterintuitively leading
to lower taxes.
