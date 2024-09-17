ODM Senator now tells CS MBADI to consult Prof. NJUGUNA on how to run Treasury – Is he as clueless and 'useless' as others?





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has advised Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to deploy a raft of measures to revive the economy and expand the tax bracket for maximum returns.

Speaking during an interview, the ODM Senator cautioned the CS to tread carefully in the Ministry of Treasury while working to revive the economy.

As a result, Ledama urged Mbadi to sit down with former CS Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u and deliberate on better ways to revive the economy.

While acknowledging that President William Ruto had the power to appoint anyone to serve in his Cabinet, the senator noted it is too early to tell whether the new cabinet secretaries will offer lasting solutions during their tenures.

“President Ruto had the prerogative of choosing who to serve in his Cabinet. I heard the Treasury CS Mbadi say they will reduce taxes and resubmit the Finance Bill while considering the issues raised by Gen Zs,” he stated.

Ledama also unloaded a pack of wisdom to CS Mbadi on how to tame the economic woes facing the economy.

“What CS Mbadi should do is to be able to figure out what the best strategy to improve the economy is. If you have more businesses and are charging less taxes, there will be more businesses coming up and you can be able to collect more taxes,” he divined.

The ODM-elected senator further challenged the CS to look into the causes contributing to investors fleeing from the country and make necessary adjustments.

The Narok Senator criticized the government for raising taxes as a way of improving taxes.

In his argument, he noted that raising taxes only suppresses businesses counterintuitively leading to lower taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST