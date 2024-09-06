Police arrest a motorbike-riding thug caught on camera snatching a phone from a man in Ngara and recover the stolen phone (PHOTO & VIDEO).

Friday, September 6, 2024 - Police officers based at Parklands police station have arrested a notorious motorbike-riding thug who was caught on camera snatching a phone from a man in Ngara.
The victim was scrolling through his phone when the thug
snatched it and sped off in a motorbike.
The suspect had concealed his identity with a helmet and
wore it like a boda boda rider.
Luckily, the robbery incident was captured on CCTV cameras
installed in a nearby building.
Police launched a manhunt for the suspect and arrested him
wearing the same clothes he wore when conducting the robbery.
The stolen phone was also recovered.
Good morning Nyakundi,— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 6, 2024
An officer in Parklands Police Station is appealing for whoever knows the man whose phone was snatched in the video below to go get his phone at Parklands Police Station. pic.twitter.com/ibX0WhHqFb
