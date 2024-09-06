Police arrest a motorbike-riding thug caught on camera snatching a phone from a man in Ngara and recover the stolen phone (PHOTO & VIDEO).











Friday, September 6, 2024 - Police officers based at Parklands police station have arrested a notorious motorbike-riding thug who was caught on camera snatching a phone from a man in Ngara.

The victim was scrolling through his phone when the thug snatched it and sped off in a motorbike.

The suspect had concealed his identity with a helmet and wore it like a boda boda rider.

Luckily, the robbery incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in a nearby building.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect and arrested him wearing the same clothes he wore when conducting the robbery.

The stolen phone was also recovered.





An officer in Parklands Police Station is appealing for whoever knows the man whose phone was snatched in the video below to go get his phone at Parklands Police Station. pic.twitter.com/ibX0WhHqFb — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 6, 2024

