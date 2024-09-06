Police arrest a motorbike-riding thug caught on camera snatching a phone from a man in Ngara and recover the stolen phone (PHOTO & VIDEO).




Friday, September 6, 2024 - Police officers based at Parklands police station have arrested a notorious motorbike-riding thug who was caught on camera snatching a phone from a man in Ngara.

The victim was scrolling through his phone when the thug snatched it and sped off in a motorbike.

The suspect had concealed his identity with a helmet and wore it like a boda boda rider.

Luckily, the robbery incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in a nearby building.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect and arrested him wearing the same clothes he wore when conducting the robbery.

The stolen phone was also recovered.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

