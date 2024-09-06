A car wash guy dies on the spot after a client’s car he was driving collided head-on with a bus in Kisii - Watch video of the fatal accident.





Friday, September 6, 2024 - A car wash attendant died in a fatal accident in Kisii after a client’s car he was driving collided head-on with a long-distance bus belonging to the Guardian Company.

He reportedly went for a road test with the client’s car, only to be involved in the accident.

Reports indicate that the victim was still learning how to drive.

The ill-fated car was almost written off during the crash.

Watch the video of the accident.

A car wash guy dies on the spot after a client’s car he was driving collided head-on with a bus in Kisii pic.twitter.com/6kZ1DbvLXC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 6, 2024

Below are photos of the victim.













