A car wash guy dies on the spot after a client’s car he was driving collided head-on with a bus in Kisii - Watch video of the fatal accident.

Friday, September 6, 2024 - A car wash attendant died in a fatal accident in Kisii after a client’s car he was driving collided head-on with a long-distance bus belonging to the Guardian Company.
He reportedly went for a road test with the client’s car,
only to be involved in the accident.
Reports indicate that the victim was still learning how
to drive.
The ill-fated car was almost written off during the
crash.
Watch the video of the accident.
A car wash guy dies on the spot after a client’s car he was driving collided head-on with a bus in Kisii pic.twitter.com/6kZ1DbvLXC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 6, 2024
Below are photos of the victim.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
