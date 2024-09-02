PHOTOs emerge showing the dilapidated state of the once popular club, The Loft Lounge after the business collapsed





Monday, September 2, 2024 - After struggling to stay afloat since the year began and suddenly becoming inactive, photos of the once viral nightclub, the Loft Lounge, located in Thome off Thika Road, have emerged.

The images show a venue likely not to have experienced a busy activity for months, with the most recent event at the club said to have happened in early April of this year.

Dusty couches, bar stools, and appliances rent the space, with reports indicating the equipment is on sale.



It still remains unclear what led to the sudden death of the once vibrant party spot that, at one time, was the beehive of nightlife activities along Thika Road.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.