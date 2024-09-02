PHOTOs of the ill-fated Benz belonging to suspected fraudster, VICTOR BETT, which was involved in an accident along Thika Road, killing two of his friends.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Below are photos of a luxurious Mercedes Benz belonging to suspected fraudster, Victor Bett, who was involved in a fatal accident along Thika Road after colliding head-on with a lorry.

Victor came to the limelight a few months ago after he was abducted by DCI officers in Juja while playing pool with his friends.

He was linked to card fraud and other online scams.

It is now emerging that he was released after the kidnapping incident was highlighted in the media.

Reports indicate that Victor and his friends were driving from a nightclub while heavily drunk when the accident occurred.

His friend identified as Gilbert Rono is among those who died in the accident.

Victor miraculously survived with minor injuries.













