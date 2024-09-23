PHOTO of Nominated MCAs from Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet sparks reactions (LOOK).





Monday, September 23, 2024 - A photo of Nominated MCAs from Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet flaunting their ‘assets’ while on top of a vehicle has sparked reactions on social media.

Some Kenyans on social media now want the government to do away with nominated seats, claiming they add no value to the common mwananchi.

Those nominated to the seats just squander taxpayers' money like the two MCAs captured in the viral photo.

‘’We should do away with nominated seats. They add no value in the County Assembly, Parliament or even the Senate,’’ Rodgers Kipembe, a popular X personality wrote.

See the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.