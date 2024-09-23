DRAMA along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu as a LADY almost runs over people while fleeing from a man who reportedly did the unthinkable to her - She was driving a Mazda CX 3 (VIDEO).


Monday, September 23, 2024 - There was drama along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu on Sunday evening after a middle-aged lady almost hit a bunch of people while fleeing from a guy she claims took advantage of her.

According to a source, the distressed lady was driving like a mad woman.

She even knocked a boda boda rider in the process and her car got damaged.

The man she was accusing of taking advantage of her alighted from the vehicle with what looked like blood-stained clothes inside.

People gathered around to listen to her ordeal as the man tried to escape.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments