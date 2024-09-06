PHOTO of the car that city lawyer STEVE OGOLLA bought his new catch MORINE ARINGO to impress her, two weeks after they fell in love.

Friday, September 6, 2024 - City fashion stylist Morine Aringo has confirmed that she has a fling with prominent lawyer Steve Ogolla after his hyped marriage with Cebbie Koks reportedly crumbled.
She went ahead and bragged that Steve had already bought her a car, adding that he tops the list among her potential suitors.
‘’Please let me enjoy. You can’t buy me a car now, can you?
"Wakili is winning by a lot. Two weeks and assets to my name.
"Like I said, the decision is mine. Mtapenda
mtu nmechagua,’’, she wrote while responding to a fan who told
her to remove Steve from the list of her potential suitors.
Morine recently posted a photo of the car on her Facebook account.
The
