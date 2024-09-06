City fashion stylist, MORINE ARINGO, confirms she is dating lawyer STEVE OGOLLA after he broke up with CEBBIE KOKS - Brags that he has already bought her a car.





Friday, September 6, 2024 - City fashion stylist Morine Aringo has broken her silence after word got out that she is dating prominent lawyer Steve Ogolla after his hyped marriage with Cebbie Koks reportedly crumbled.

Taking to her Facebook account, Morine confirmed that she has a fling with the flamboyant lawyer but denied claims that he has already proposed to her.

She revealed that Ogolla is among the men wooing her and she will vet all the potential suitors and pick the best.

When one of her followers suggested she remove Steve from her list of potential suitors, Morine revealed that he topped the list because he had already bought her a car.

‘’Please let me enjoy. You can’t buy me a car now, can you? Wakili is winning by a lot. Two weeks and assets to my name. Like I said, the decision is mine. Mtapenda mtu nmechagua,’’ she wrote.

Check out her posts.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.