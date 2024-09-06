Lawyer STEVE OGOLLA treated his new catch MORINE ARINGO to a surprise lavish birthday party at the Serena Hotel after breaking up with CEBBIE KOKS - Is this guy romantic or a simp? (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Flamboyant lawyer Steve Ogolla has moved on after his marriage with Akothee’s sister Cebbie Koks hit a snag, following endless domestic disputes.

Ogolla is currently in love with fashion stylist Morine Aringo.

He recently treated her to a lavish birthday party at the Serena Hotel.

Morine took to her Facebook account and shared photos and a video of the colourful birthday party.

Ogolla hired one of the lavish rooms in the posh hotel and decorated it with rose petals.

He ushered her into the room in style.

"I didn’t expect anything for my birthday but now I’m ready for Tuesday, very ready for Tuesday.

"Lately is a word I like using so it became a nickname,’’ she posted.















