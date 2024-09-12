Peru’s ex President ALBERTO FUJIMORI dies at 86 nine months after his release from jail







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, 86, died on Wednesday, September 11, after battling cancer.

His daughter announced the news in a post on X.

“After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just passed away to meet the Lord. We ask those who loved him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul. Thank you so much, Dad!” Keiko Fujimori wrote, adding her name and those of her three siblings: Hiro, Sachie and Kenji.

Fujimori died in the Peruvian capital Lima nine months after having regained his freedom.

The former agronomist, who governed Peru between 1990 and 2000, suffered a number of medical complications since he entered prison in 2007.

In 2009, he was convicted of kidnap and murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison for corruption and human rights violations including being the indirect author of the massacres in the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta, where 25 were killed.

His time in office was marked by widespread human rights abuses.