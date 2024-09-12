Company behind bluetooth earrings responds after KAMALA HARRIS is accused of wearing the device during presidential debate







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A company that makes Bluetooth earrings that looked like what Kamala Harris wore during her debate has responded after she was accused of wearing the device to cheat while debating Donald Trump.

Harris, who has previously suggested that Bluetooth headphones pose a 'security risk', was accused of wearing earphones disguised as pearl earrings to aid her during the 90-minute contest against Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

Critics alleged the gold pearl loops which Harris, 59, has worn before and are believed to be from Tiffany's, are actually a pair of smart audio earrings engineered by German start-up company NOVA due to their striking similarity.

Malte Iversen, the managing director of the NOVA-manufacturing Icebach Sound, says he can neither confirm nor deny if they are his earrings.

'We do not know whether Mrs Harris wore one of our products. The resemblance is striking and while our product was not specifically developed for the use at presidential debates, it is nonetheless suited for it,' Iversen said in a statement.

He then poked a little fun at Harris' opponent, Trump offering him an opportunity to make things even.

'To ensure a level playing field for both candidates, we are currently developing a male version and will soon be able to offer it to the Trump campaign. The choice of colour is a bit challenging though as orange does not go well with a lot of colours,' Iversen told Just the News.

Harris and Trump faced off in a heated debate Tuesday, September 10, for the first time. The contest saw the Vice President bait the GOP hopeful with jabs at his economic policy, refusal to concede his 2020 election loss and even his performance at his rallies.