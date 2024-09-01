Pastor KANYARI meets his ex-wife’s current husband for the first time after calling him a broke slay king with good looks (VIDEO).





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministries met his ex-wife’s husband for the first time after he went to pick up his kids.

Bayo's husband dropped the kids at the pickup point, surprising Kanyari.

Kanyari revealed that he had never met Bayo's husband, and he said that he was happy to finally do so.

In the video, they were all smiles as they interacted with each other, and Sky, Kanyari's daughter, revealed that she thought they would exchange blows.

“You guys have not fought. I thought Baba would fight Dad. I wanted you two guys to meet and know each other because both of you are my dads," Kanyari's daughter innocently said in the video.

A while back, Kanyari launched a scathing attack on Betty Bayo’s husband, calling him a broke slay king who only brought good looks to the table.

Watch the video of their first meet-up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.