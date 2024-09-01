I have only one wife - Bishop KIENGEI tells his congregants as his alleged girlfriend DAMA fails to attend the Sunday Service amid claims that she is not on good terms with his wife (VIDEO).





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Bishop Ben Kiengei broke his silence after word got out that he was having a secret affair with the church matron Damaris Dama, a wealthy businessman who runs a successful mobile spare parts business.

Speaking on Sunday at his JCM church at Kamakis Bypass, Kiengei clarified that he has only one wife.

“I want to make it clear that I have only one wife as dictated in the Bible," Kiengei said amid cheers from his congregants.

He went ahead and introduced his wife to the congregants and invited her to the pulpit to greet them.

Interestingly, Dama, who is alleged to be having a secret affair with Bishop Kiengei, did not attend the church service despite her holding a senior position at the church.

Dama, who is a single mother, has been making cryptic posts on social media believed to be directed to Kiengei’s wife, Reverend Joy.

Below is a video of Kiengei setting the record straight on his marital status.

