Mbeere MP GEOFFREY RUKU reprimands GACHAGUA and addresses his alleged looming impeachment





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku has addressed the controversy surrounding the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking yesterday, Ruku dismissed reports that a section of Mt Kenya lawmakers were planning to impeach DP Gachagua.

The legislator made it clear that he was not aware of a scheme aimed at kicking out Gachagua from his powerful position.

“Where did they get the information that there is a plan by some MPs to impeach the deputy president?

"Where did they see the report? There is no such a plan,” Ruto stated.

According to Ruku, the bone of contention between a section of Mt Kenya MPs and DP Gachagua is how he is been executing his assigned mandate.

He lamented that the DP neglected the role of being a national leader and reduced himself to only advocating the issues of Mt Kenya.

He thus reprimanded the second in command maintaining that was the reason why a group of MPs endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be a link between Mt Kenya East and the Executive.

“What we are saying is that when you are given a national position, you are expected to traverse various parts of the country to promote the development agenda and foster unity.”

“What we have seen so far is that the deputy president has forgotten his role and only focused on the Mt Kenya issue,” Ruku stated during an interview.

The MP clarified that Mt Kenya East, after decades of feeling sidelined, is seeking autonomy from the broader Mt Kenya political fold.

Ruku expressed the frustration of his region, arguing that it has long been disenfranchised by being grouped under the larger Mt Kenya umbrella, often to its detriment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST