ODM warns Governor FERNANDES BARASA against disrespecting the party – Warns of consequences

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has warned Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa against disrespecting the party.
In a statement on Monday, ODM
deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi noted all ODM party members are expected to
show respect to the party organs and abide by their decisions.
Ososti added that after Barasa
was summoned by the Central Committee of ODM, the county boss began attacking
the committee and the party's senior officials
“It was a resolution of the
committee that the county governor, speaker of the assembly, and the former
majority leader must immediately cease frustrating members of the assembly and
implement the recommendations of the party on the leadership question.
"Governor Barasa has
already been invited to make his case before the same organ he is now
disparaging, and this does not bode well for the proper resolution of the
matters in question," Ososti remarked.
The Vihiga senator asked the
Kakamega governor to desist from his unbecoming behaviour as he awaits his date
with the committee.
"My advice to the governor
is that he ceases and desists from this unbecoming behaviour and awaits his
date with the committee where he will be offered an opportunity to give his
version,” Ososti stated.
