ODM warns Governor FERNANDES BARASA against disrespecting the party – Warns of consequences





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has warned Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa against disrespecting the party.

In a statement on Monday, ODM deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi noted all ODM party members are expected to show respect to the party organs and abide by their decisions.

Ososti added that after Barasa was summoned by the Central Committee of ODM, the county boss began attacking the committee and the party's senior officials

“It was a resolution of the committee that the county governor, speaker of the assembly, and the former majority leader must immediately cease frustrating members of the assembly and implement the recommendations of the party on the leadership question.

"Governor Barasa has already been invited to make his case before the same organ he is now disparaging, and this does not bode well for the proper resolution of the matters in question," Ososti remarked.

The Vihiga senator asked the Kakamega governor to desist from his unbecoming behaviour as he awaits his date with the committee.

"My advice to the governor is that he ceases and desists from this unbecoming behaviour and awaits his date with the committee where he will be offered an opportunity to give his version,” Ososti stated.

