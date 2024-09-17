KIMANI ICHUNGWAH narrates how GACHAGUA grabbed DENNIS ITUMBI by the collar and threatened him with physical assault at the State Lodge (VIDEO).





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwah has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of being drunk with power and intimidating junior state officers.

Speaking in an interview, Ichungwah narrated an incident where Gachagua confronted Dennis Itumbi at State Lodge and threatened to assault him.

He reportedly grabbed Itumbi by the collar and threatened to beat him up for allegedly tainting his image on social media.

‘’Give a man power and money, and his true character will be revealed! What can one say about a person holding a high office who enters a meeting at the State Lodge, grabs a junior officer, Dennis Itumbi, by the collar, and threatens him with physical assault?’’ Ichungwah said.

Ichungwah further alleged that Gachagua has been intimidating politicians from Mt Kenya who oppose his call for unity, labeling him a tribalist.

He allegedly used state resources to intimidate the MPs, including Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi, who hails from his constituency.

