You can’t bully or intimidate us! CJ KOOME talks tough after RUTO’s Gov’t withdrew security of the judge who jailed Acting IG MASENGELI





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – President William Ruto’s administration is on the receiving end for being petty after it withdrew the security detail of High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi.

Justice Mugambi's security was withdrawn after jailing the Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli for six months for failing to appear in court to explain the whereabouts of three Kenyans who were abducted by the police during the anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.

Leading the charge, Chief Justice Martha Koome condemned the move, terming it unconstitutional.

“A disturbing action was taken by the national police in the wake of the sentencing of the acting IG. Police belonging to Mugambi were disarmed and subsequently withdrawn over the weekend,” Koome stated as she condemned the action.

The Chief Justice noted that the actions are against Article 160 of the constitution, which emphasises the independence of the judiciary.

“Retaliatory measures against judicial officers are uncalled for. JSC calls for the national police to restore the security of Hon. Justice Mugambi,” she stated.

Koome further assured Kenyans that the Judiciary is committed to standing firm in protecting the rule of law, while condemning the “act of intimidation by the national police.”

"The act of withdrawing the security of a sitting Judge, following a judicial decision that displeased certain authorities, is deeply concerning.”

“It sends a chilling message to the Judiciary and the public at large: that those entrusted with upholding justice and safeguarding our rights can be intimidated, bullied, or retaliated against for their rulings," Koome noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST