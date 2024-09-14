GACHAGUA’s ally NGUNJIRI WAMBUGU breaks silence after 48 Mt. Kenya MPs dumped the DP and endorsed KINDIKI – You won’t believe what he said





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has criticized the move by 48 Mt Kenya MPs to endorse Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the region's kingpin just to spite and undermine Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, Wambugu, Gachagua’s ally, noted that the move was bound to fail owing to his experience.

Wambugu reminisced when he, alongside some of his former colleagues in the Kieleweke group, issued an unpopular statement with the voters.

According to him, most of the MPs who belonged to the Kieleweke group were voted out during the 2022 polls, a scenario he hinted would likely happen to the MPs undermining the DP.

"During Kieleweke days I once convened a meeting with a long list of MPs (I think they were 48 including some ‘absent but in concurrence). One person responded by saying ‘We now know which MPs will go home’ He was right. We went home," he stated.

Kindiki was tasked with safeguarding the interests of the vote-rich region in government despite being junior to the DP.

Notably, Gachagua has been accused of undermining President William Ruto by leaders including Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah.

