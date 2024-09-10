Good news to Kenyans as High court stops ADANI GROUP from taking over JKIA operations.





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - President William Ruto and his state house cartels have suffered an immense blow after the High Court stopped the Indian Firm, Adani Group, from taking over the operations of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and 14 other airstrips in Kenya.

The court, sitting in Milimani and presided over by Justice J. Chigiti, issued a conservatory order on Monday, halting all further action on the proposed lease until the case is fully resolved.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Kenya Human Rights Commission(KHRC) argued in their submissions that the decision to lease Kenya's busiest airport to a foreign private entity was made without adequate consultation or transparency, a claim that Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and other respondents must address in their responses, which are due within the next few days.

The substantive hearing will decide whether the lease agreement, which has raised concerns about national sovereignty and job security, can be continued or terminated entirely.

The lease cost of JKIA is worth Sh 250 billion and some of President William Ruto's allies have allegedly already pocketed billions in kickbacks

KAA Chairman Caleb Kositany is reported to have purchased a brand-new Range Rover worth Sh 50 million using the kickbacks, while Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and wheeler-dealer Jayesh Saini are reportedly swimming in money from the secretive deal, which President Ruto was fully aware of.

The Kenyan DAILY POST