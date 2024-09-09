DONALD TRUMP wishes Mother Mary a happy birthday







Monday, September 9, 2024 - Donald Trump has gone on Facebook to celebrate the birthday of Mother Mary.

Trump, who is contesting to be the president of the United States again, has been getting the support of Evangelical Christians. Many Catholics have also been supporting him while accusing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of being pro-abortion.

In a move that has been viewed by some as an attempt to please Catholics, Trump went on Facebook to wish Mother Mary a happy birthday.

He shared a photo of Mary and wrote: “Happy birthday Mary!”

Catholics celebrate the birthday of Mary on September 8th every year.