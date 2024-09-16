Chaotic scenes at Dagoretti High School after a fight between Sudanese and Kenyan students broke out at night - 11 students were injured (VIDEO).





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Police officers were deployed to Dagoretti High School in Nairobi following a fight between two groups of students at the institution.

Reports indicate that 11 students were injured when they clashed over a basketball match they were playing.

The fight was between Kenyan and Sudanese students.

The rowdy students used sticks and stones to attack each other in the chaos.

As a result, 11 Sudanese students sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the nearby Garden Medical Clinic in stable condition.

Tension remained high on Monday with more police officers deployed to the school to prevent more chaos.

A video shared on X shows the students engaging police in running battles on Sunday night after the fight broke out.

Police used teargas to quell the fight between the students

Watch the video.

