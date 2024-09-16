Chaotic scenes at Dagoretti High School after a fight between Sudanese and Kenyan students broke out at night - 11 students were injured (VIDEO).

Monday, September 16, 2024 - Police officers were deployed to Dagoretti High School in Nairobi following a fight between two groups of students at the institution.
Reports
indicate that 11 students were injured when they clashed over a basketball
match they were playing.
The fight was
between Kenyan and Sudanese students.
The rowdy
students used sticks and stones to attack each
other in the chaos.
As a result, 11 Sudanese students sustained minor injuries and were
rushed to the nearby Garden Medical Clinic in stable condition.
Tension remained high on Monday with more police officers deployed to the
school to prevent more chaos.
A video
shared on X shows the students engaging police in running battles on Sunday
night after the fight broke out.
Police used teargas to quell the fight between the students
Watch the
video.
At least 11 students at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi injured during a fight that broke out over a basketball match between Sudanese and Kenyan students on Sunday evening and escalated into religious tensions overnight.— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 16, 2024
Police were deployed to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/9D3ZIQ6M6C
