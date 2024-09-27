Monogamy kills men faster that polygamy - Man counters lawyer who said marrying more than one wife causes hypertension and sudden death

Saturday, September 28, 2024 – A man called Jerry Ishokare has disagreed with a lawyer called Stella after she gave reasons men should avoid polygamy.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the lawyer said problems
associated with polygamy include hypertension and sudden death.
However, Jerry countered her assertions, saying that
monogamy kills men faster than polygamy.
“So many men are in bondage
because of single, troublesome, stubborn and unrepentant wife. A man will
always rest wherever he finds peace,” he wrote in part
