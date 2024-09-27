Monogamy kills men faster that polygamy - Man counters lawyer who said marrying more than one wife causes hypertension and sudden death







Saturday, September 28, 2024 – A man called Jerry Ishokare has disagreed with a lawyer called Stella after she gave reasons men should avoid polygamy.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the lawyer said problems associated with polygamy include hypertension and sudden death.

However, Jerry countered her assertions, saying that monogamy kills men faster than polygamy.

“So many men are in bondage because of single, troublesome, stubborn and unrepentant wife. A man will always rest wherever he finds peace,” he wrote in part

