Ask yourself what you bring to the table. Stop asking ladies – Author tells men







Saturday, September 28, 2024 – An author has urged men to ask themselves what they bring to the table in relationships, instead of reserving the question for women.

Henry Onyema was specifically referring to men who lack s3xual control.

He wrote on Facebook: "I look at many men and conclude that they are just escorts to real men, that they are mistakes to manh00d.

"You think you are a man because you lack s3xual self- control, bonking anything in skirt? You call yourself a man because you have a penis?

"What value do you bring to the table? Stop asking ladies for that, ask yourself. Who would want to have you in her life?"