Mistress of Italy's Culture Minister films herself in parliament with secret camera hidden in her glasses and releases their private conversations after he broke up with her (PHOTOs)

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Italian parliament has been rocked by scandal after it was revealed the mistress of Italy's culture minister filmed herself several times in parliament with a secret camera hidden in her glasses.
Gennaro Sangiuliano, 62, has publicly confessed to having an
affair with fashion influencer Maria Rosaria Boccia, who he broke up with over
the summer following their passionate affair.
Sangiuliano said he first met Boccia at a party in Naples in
May this year, but ended things with her between the end of July and the start
of August.
She claimed that her former lover has been using public
funds to pay for her trips, provided her with confidential information, and
appointed her as a special adviser.
Boccia appeared to support her claim with audio recordings
of phone calls with government officials, screenshots of flight tickets, and
photographs of programmes for official government events.
The minister claims to have paid for most of her trips out
of his own pocket, and denied that his ministry approved an adviser contract.
The minister said: 'She didn't have access to classified or confidential documents.'
But she also appeared to counter that, publishing documents
on Instagram that she claimed proved her involvement in official meetings, site
visits, and consultations.
In an interview with Italian media on Wednesday, he
tearfully apologised to his wife, Federica Corsini: 'The first person I have to
apologise to, who is an exceptional person, is my wife.'
He also said he had apologised to his boss, Giorgia Meloni,
who he said had rejected his resignation letter.
