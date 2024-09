Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola's daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has bagged a degree from the London School of Economics.

She disclosed this on her Instagram page today September 6. She said;

‘’Another qualification in the bag @LondonSchoolOfEconomics …But this time I was SILENT about going back to school for the summer Safe to say, I’m addicted to education! #CuppyOnAMission''