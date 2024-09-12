Is RUTO trying to bribe vocal Kisii Senator RICHARD ONYONKA to silence him over the Adani-JKIA deal? See what he stated.





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Kisii County Senator, Richard Onyonka, is one of the fierce critics of President William Ruto despite being a member of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Despite ODM joining the government in July, Onyonka is among a few opposition lawmakers who have stood their ground and continued criticizing the government on governance and corruption issues.

Responding to whether he could take a government job if offered one by President William Ruto’s led administration, Onyonka insisted that he would rather remain in the opposition.

He noted that when he got elected into office, he did not go to the Senate to cheer any policies the government brought forth if they were bad.

Onyonka said that despite his party leader Raila Odinga's working arrangement with Ruto, he remains committed to his oversight role.

“I was not elected to come and clap for the government when it brings bad policies.

"I will remain in the Opposition. I respect my party leader but I know he is playing for the government’s side,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST