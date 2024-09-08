Married British Airways pilot suspended after ‘drunkenly assaulting 3 women crew members' during stop-over between flights







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - A British Airways pilot has been suspended following allegations that he drunkenly assaulted three female crew members during a night out between flights in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The first officer, a married man in his 50s, reportedly flew into a rage after an argument with his 25-year-old lover, who had accompanied him on Flight BA057 from Heathrow on a discounted ticket.

Following the altercation, the pilot returned to the crew hotel and allegedly confronted three colleagues—a cabin manager, a first-class stewardess, and an in-flight lead—in the hotel bar. Security staff at the Marriott Hotel were forced to intervene, escorting him to his room as he was reportedly too intoxicated to stand.

The situation escalated when the crew members refused to operate the return flight if the pilot was in the cockpit, prompting British Airways to fly him back to the UK as a passenger on a different flight.

The pilot, a father of two, has been suspended pending further investigation. BA bosses are said to be increasingly concerned about unruly behaviour among their crew between flights.

The airline has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident, but internal inquiries are ongoing.