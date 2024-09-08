Singer SELENA GOMEZ becomes a billionaire







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Selena Gomez has officially entered the exclusive club of female self-made billionaires, with her net worth soaring to an impressive $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The 32-year-old superstar’s wealth is largely attributed to her booming beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which has taken the cosmetics industry by storm since its launch just five years ago.

Rare Beauty has become a favorite among influencers and teens, thanks in large part to Selena’s massive influence on social media, with her Instagram following now at a staggering 424 million.

In addition to her success with Rare Beauty, Selena has diversified her fortune with a variety of brand partnerships, her mental health start-up Wondermind, and her acting career, including her Emmy-nominated role in Only Murders In The Building. Selena’s rise to fame began during her time as a Disney child star, and she has since built a multifaceted empire.

Selena now joins the ranks of a select few women in the self-made billionaire club, including her friend and fellow powerhouse, Taylor Swift.